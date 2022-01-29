Barclays PLC Sells 203,824 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203,824 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

AM opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

