Barclays PLC Sells 206,867 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

