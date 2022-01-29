Barclays PLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after buying an additional 235,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,194,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

