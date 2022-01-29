Barclays PLC Sells 69,549 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,549 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after purchasing an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.