Barclays PLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NFE opened at $20.31 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

