Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,038 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $48.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.