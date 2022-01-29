Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $5.05. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 19,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -498.00 and a beta of -0.27.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

