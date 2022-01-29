Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $34.37 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $132.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Mihalick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

