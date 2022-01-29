Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 134.5% in January

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 68,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,334. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

