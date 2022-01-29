BarnBridge (BOND) Price Tops $10.52 on Exchanges

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for about $10.52 or 0.00027764 BTC on popular exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $62.69 million and $4.36 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,876 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

