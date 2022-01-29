Base Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,778.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $380,020.77 and $42,778.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 423,217 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

