Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.31 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $130.31 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,840,445 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

