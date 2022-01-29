BASIC Hits Market Capitalization of $30.77 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $30.77 million and $1.01 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00107976 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

