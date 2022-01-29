Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 59,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

