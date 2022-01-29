BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BayCom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

