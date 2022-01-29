BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BayCom has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BayCom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

