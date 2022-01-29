BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BBQ opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. BBQ has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BBQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BBQ by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

