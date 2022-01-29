BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BBQ opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. BBQ has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $19.75.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About BBQ
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.