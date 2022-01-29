BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.86 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE:BCE opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

