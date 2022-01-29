Beacon Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $483,025.53 and $3,146.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00021765 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.