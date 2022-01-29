BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0002

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $390,965.86 and $73.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

