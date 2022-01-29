Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.43.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $255.73 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $268.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

