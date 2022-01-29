Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Cap of $44.35 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

