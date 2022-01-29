Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,550.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $434,904.19 and $8,550.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 273,508 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.