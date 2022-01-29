BENQI (QI) One Day Volume Hits $12.29 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

