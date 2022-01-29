Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,446 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.42% of Bentley Systems worth $68,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,807,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $38.13 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.