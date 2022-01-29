Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

