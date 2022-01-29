Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

