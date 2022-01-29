Berry Data Reaches One Day Volume of $156,967.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $968,590.61 and approximately $156,967.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.66 or 0.06805412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,619.07 or 0.99823357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.