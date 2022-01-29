Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 633,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,636. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.