Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 14,238 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.99.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

