Bezant (BZNT) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 72% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bezant has a total market cap of $749,130.92 and approximately $314.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00109217 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

