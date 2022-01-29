BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. BGSF posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.90. 12,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,600 shares of company stock valued at $548,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

