BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,251.43 ($30.38).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.33) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,382.50 ($32.14) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,211.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,133.96. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.10). The firm has a market cap of £120.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

