BIDR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.43 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $28.43 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06780092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.25 or 0.99857807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

