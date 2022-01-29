BiFi Price Hits $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $25,881.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00187315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00393450 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

