Bifrost (BFC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bifrost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109073 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bifrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bifrost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.