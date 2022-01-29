Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $39.87 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $4,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 16.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $5,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

