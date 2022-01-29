Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.55% of Big Sky Growth Partners worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

