BillionHappiness (BHC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $183,685.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for about $47.84 or 0.00125766 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $183,685.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BillionHappiness alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BillionHappiness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BillionHappiness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BillionHappiness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.