Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Binovi Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 2,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Binovi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.46.

Get Binovi Technologies alerts:

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.