BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $220,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

