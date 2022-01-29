Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 55.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $276.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002356 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

