Biswap (BSW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.02 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $111.00 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 205,848,457 coins and its circulating supply is 179,662,722 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.