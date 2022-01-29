BitBall One Day Trading Volume Tops $144,502.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 68.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 62.5% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $789,319.97 and approximately $144,502.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,893.43 or 1.00082742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078510 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037722 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00483589 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.