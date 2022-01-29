BitBall Price Tops $0.0014 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. BitBall has a market cap of $856,909.67 and approximately $132,927.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,965.95 or 1.00064495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021526 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.84 or 0.00487160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

