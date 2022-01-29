Bitblocks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 97.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $199,072.31 and $5.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.10 or 1.00049653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00078383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00480054 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.