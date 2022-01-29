Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $87,683.89 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,021.79 or 0.99932133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00250150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00321065 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007365 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,409,719 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

