bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $282,404.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.07 or 0.06772426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.04 or 0.99852835 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003150 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

