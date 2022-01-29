BitCoal Trading Up 53.3% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 45% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $16,916.62 and approximately $120.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00403508 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

