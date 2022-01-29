Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Reaches $13.51 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $455.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.